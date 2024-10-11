Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Update

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a growth of 549.2% from the September 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 124,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 22,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 102,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 57,740 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 57,476 shares during the period.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,481. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $9.60.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Dividend

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

