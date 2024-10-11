Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Update

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a growth of 549.2% from the September 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 124,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 22,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 102,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 57,740 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 57,476 shares during the period.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,481. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $9.60.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Dividend
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.