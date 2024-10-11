Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.28, with a volume of 184300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.27.

Alphamin Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.27, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.09.

Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. Alphamin Resources had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of C$142.11 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphamin Resources Corp. will post 0.1272534 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphamin Resources

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.

