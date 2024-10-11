Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.22.

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Altius Minerals stock opened at C$25.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 11.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.84. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of C$16.11 and a twelve month high of C$27.43. The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$24.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.40.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$19.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.10 million. Altius Minerals had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 2.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altius Minerals will post 0.3509869 EPS for the current year.

Altius Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.13%.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

