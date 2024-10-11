American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of AMS stock opened at $3.21 on Thursday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
