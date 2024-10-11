American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMS stock opened at $3.21 on Thursday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.15 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 31.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

