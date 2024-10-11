American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 898,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,121 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 2.0% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $208,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Scotiabank increased their target price on American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,177.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,723 shares of company stock worth $7,795,397 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $218.24. The stock had a trading volume of 357,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,203. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $157.25 and a 12 month high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.80%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

