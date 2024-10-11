AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report released on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $740.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NYSE AMN opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $80.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

