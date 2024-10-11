AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $65.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $38.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average of $53.90. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $80.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.11.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $740.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,349,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3,753.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,263,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,721,000 after buying an additional 1,230,543 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth about $70,617,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter worth about $45,481,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 775,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,710,000 after acquiring an additional 378,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

