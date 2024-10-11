Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $46.29 on Thursday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $36.56 and a one year high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.83.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 23.36%. The firm had revenue of $182.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.29 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 17,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $736,540.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,130.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 17,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $736,540.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,130.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $454,772.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,175.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,383 shares of company stock worth $1,524,123. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 34,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

