Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.14 and last traded at $69.14, with a volume of 6445 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.93.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.19 and a 200 day moving average of $64.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

