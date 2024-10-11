Analysts Set Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Target Price at $42.07

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Samsara from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Samsara from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Samsara in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Samsara from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Samsara Price Performance

IOT opened at $50.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.08. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of -101.17 and a beta of 1.52. Samsara has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $50.66.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. Samsara’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 54,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $2,604,717.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,291,433.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 54,492 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $2,604,717.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,291,433.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Bicket sold 54,504 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $2,605,291.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 997,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,662,144.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,049,030 shares of company stock worth $86,959,176 in the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Samsara by 9.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Samsara by 69.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Samsara by 104.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Samsara by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC increased its position in Samsara by 18.7% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

