Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Braze (BRZE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Braze (NASDAQ: BRZE) in the last few weeks:
- 10/10/2024 – Braze had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/25/2024 – Braze had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $56.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/24/2024 – Braze had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $60.00 to $51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/24/2024 – Braze had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/24/2024 – Braze had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $52.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/24/2024 – Braze had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/24/2024 – Braze had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/24/2024 – Braze had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/6/2024 – Braze had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/6/2024 – Braze had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/6/2024 – Braze had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/6/2024 – Braze had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/26/2024 – Braze had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Braze Price Performance
Shares of BRZE stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 1.03.
Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $145.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.32 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Braze by 2.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Braze by 17.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Braze by 1.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Braze by 1.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.
