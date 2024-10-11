Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Braze (BRZE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Braze (NASDAQ: BRZE) in the last few weeks:

10/10/2024 – Braze had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/25/2024 – Braze had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $56.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Braze had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $60.00 to $51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Braze had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Braze had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $52.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Braze had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Braze had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Braze had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

9/6/2024 – Braze had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

9/6/2024 – Braze had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

9/6/2024 – Braze had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

9/6/2024 – Braze had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

8/26/2024 – Braze had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $145.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.32 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Fernando Machado sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $42,205.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,919.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $2,282,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,128,310.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Fernando Machado sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $42,205.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,919.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,284 shares of company stock worth $7,928,732. 24.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Braze by 2.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Braze by 17.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Braze by 1.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Braze by 1.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

