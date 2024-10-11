Analyzing Okeanis Eco Tankers (ECO) and Its Competitors

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) is one of 53 public companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Okeanis Eco Tankers to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Okeanis Eco Tankers and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Okeanis Eco Tankers 0 0 1 0 3.00 Okeanis Eco Tankers Competitors 245 1462 1675 78 2.46

Okeanis Eco Tankers presently has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.51%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 23.41%. Given Okeanis Eco Tankers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Okeanis Eco Tankers is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

42.4% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Okeanis Eco Tankers and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Okeanis Eco Tankers $403.85 million $145.25 million 8.30 Okeanis Eco Tankers Competitors $802.59 million $121.65 million 5.60

Okeanis Eco Tankers’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Okeanis Eco Tankers. Okeanis Eco Tankers is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Okeanis Eco Tankers and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Okeanis Eco Tankers 30.17% 28.35% 10.54% Okeanis Eco Tankers Competitors 31.94% 16.27% 8.36%

Dividends

Okeanis Eco Tankers pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.7%. Okeanis Eco Tankers pays out 105.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.8% and pay out 41.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Okeanis Eco Tankers beats its rivals on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

