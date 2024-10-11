Analyzing Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) & Orbital Tracking (OTCMKTS:TRKK)

Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT – Get Free Report) and Orbital Tracking (OTCMKTS:TRKK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Orbsat has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbital Tracking has a beta of 3.27, suggesting that its stock price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Orbsat alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.4% of Orbsat shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of Orbsat shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Orbital Tracking shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbsat -83.01% -81.44% -65.84% Orbital Tracking -31.38% -116.51% -62.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Orbsat and Orbital Tracking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Orbsat and Orbital Tracking, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A Orbital Tracking 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orbsat and Orbital Tracking”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbsat $7.19 million 1.02 -$2.76 million N/A N/A Orbital Tracking $5.73 million 0.35 -$1.20 million ($1.33) -0.85

Orbital Tracking has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orbsat.

Summary

Orbsat beats Orbital Tracking on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orbsat

(Get Free Report)

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

About Orbital Tracking

(Get Free Report)

Orbital Tracking Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, distributes, and resells satellite enabled communications hardware; and provides products, airtime, and related services to customers in the United States and internationally. The company also provides equipment and airtime for use on various satellite networks, as well as short-term rental service for customers who want to use its equipment for a limited time period. In addition, it offers a range of portable satellite voice, data, and tracking solutions, including handheld satellite phones, personal and asset tracking devices, portable high speed broadband terminals, satellite Wi-Fi hotspots. Further, the company provides two-way voice and data transmissions services, as well as prepaid and monthly contract satellite communications airtime options. Additionally, it operates mapping and tracking portals orbitaltrack.com and gtctrack.com, which display real-time asset location reports, including position, speed, altitude, and heading, as well as past location and movement history reports on various tracking devices. The company is also developing a dual-mode tracker utilizes both cellular and satellite technology to provide tracking, automatically switching between the cellular and satellite links for use in populated and remote areas, including trans-oceanic routes. It serves customers, including businesses, U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental and charitable organizations, military users, resellers, and private individuals. The company was formerly known as Great West Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Orbital Tracking Corp. in January 2015. Orbital Tracking Corp. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Aventura, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Orbsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.