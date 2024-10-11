AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AU. StockNews.com raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a sector underperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.67.

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.07. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $32.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at about $596,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth about $2,002,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,396,216 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,396,000 after purchasing an additional 181,081 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 748.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,142 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 39,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 10.5% during the second quarter. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC now owns 683,604 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,179,000 after purchasing an additional 64,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

