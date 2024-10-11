Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Cut to Hold at TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $88.00 price target on the consumer goods maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $68.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $64.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $115.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $52.36 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.64.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 50.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.7% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

