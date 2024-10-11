Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

BUD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of BUD opened at $64.07 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $52.36 and a 1 year high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $115.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.86 and a 200-day moving average of $61.64.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUD. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,062,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $125,389,000 after buying an additional 555,362 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 672.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,300 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,907,000 after purchasing an additional 522,575 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at $18,226,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 33.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 726,470 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,244,000 after buying an additional 183,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seafarer Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 20.2% during the first quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 952,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $57,863,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

