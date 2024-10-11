Ankr (ANKR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.18 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 11th. Ankr has a total market cap of $268.05 million and approximately $7.18 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0268 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008301 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00014524 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,974.29 or 1.00053336 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001002 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007402 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006895 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00054519 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

ANKR is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02581242 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 329 active market(s) with $7,764,025.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

