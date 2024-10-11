Ann F. Vezina Sells 1,937 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $234,590.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,721.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $119.72 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $89.73 and a 1 year high of $133.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.78.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $14.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Articles

