Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Upgraded by Craig Hallum to “Strong-Buy”

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Anterix from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Anterix Price Performance

ATEX opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.25 million, a P/E ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.36. Anterix has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $42.41.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.39). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 441.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anterix will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anterix during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in Anterix in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Anterix by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Anterix by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 318,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

