ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) Price Tops $0.93 on Exchanges

ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 10th. During the last seven days, ANyONe Protocol has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. ANyONe Protocol has a market capitalization of $82.86 million and $526,167.83 worth of ANyONe Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANyONe Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ANyONe Protocol

ANyONe Protocol launched on June 26th, 2024. ANyONe Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,387,884 tokens. ANyONe Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anyonefdn. The official website for ANyONe Protocol is anyone.io.

ANyONe Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANyONe Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 91,884,913.07691649 in circulation. The last known price of ANyONe Protocol is 0.93315065 USD and is down -9.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,357,202.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyone.io.”

