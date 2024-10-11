Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.61)-($0.52) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.55). The company issued revenue guidance of $610-615 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $612.04 million. Appian also updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.10)-($0.06) EPS.

Appian Price Performance

Shares of Appian stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. Appian has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $44.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 532.05% and a negative net margin of 18.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Appian will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Appian from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Appian from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair downgraded Appian from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Appian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Appian

Insider Buying and Selling at Appian

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $1,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,085,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,131,348.52. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,761,776 shares of company stock valued at $57,130,976 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

(Get Free Report)

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.