AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 234,900 shares, an increase of 369.8% from the September 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,702,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWRM remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Thursday. 401,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,698,116. AppSwarm has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

App Swarm, Inc, an application incubation company, engages in acquiring and marketing applications for various forms of mobile devices. The company enters into stock purchase agreement or royalty arrangement with application developers for their applications; and markets those applications by utilizing various forms of social marketing and traditional marketing, as well as through agreements with application stores.

