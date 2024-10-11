Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Upgraded at UBS Group

Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, KeyCorp upgraded Arcadis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Arcadis alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARCAY

Arcadis Price Performance

About Arcadis

Shares of OTCMKTS ARCAY opened at $68.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.93. Arcadis has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $75.00.

(Get Free Report)

Arcadis NV offers design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets in The Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Places, Mobility, Resilience, and Intelligence segments. The company offers architectural and urbanism services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.