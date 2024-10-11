Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Upgraded at UBS Group

Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, KeyCorp upgraded Arcadis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Arcadis Price Performance
About Arcadis
Arcadis NV offers design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets in The Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Places, Mobility, Resilience, and Intelligence segments. The company offers architectural and urbanism services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.
