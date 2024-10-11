Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Shares Up 30.9% – What’s Next?

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 30.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.56 and last traded at $5.55. 215,656,922 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,461% from the average session volume of 13,814,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arcadium Lithium to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group raised Arcadium Lithium to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Arcadium Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Arcadium Lithium to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.61.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.63 million.

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

