Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Trading Down 3.6% – Here’s What Happened

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)'s stock price traded down 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.36 and last traded at $9.43. 108,561 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,368,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARQT. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.49.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.00 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 145.41% and a negative net margin of 150.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 5,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $47,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,257.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $37,287.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,716.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 5,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $47,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,257.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,299 shares of company stock worth $507,911. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 8,764,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,308,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $6,331,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,421,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

