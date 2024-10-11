Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Receives $3.74 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.74.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.95 to $4.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of AMBP opened at $3.73 on Friday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $4.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 114.77% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is currently -333.31%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 39,854 shares during the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,582,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,360,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,782,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 21,411 shares during the period. 16.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

