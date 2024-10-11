Argo Investments Limited (ASX:ARG) Insider Jason Beddow Purchases 68,268 Shares of Stock

Argo Investments Limited (ASX:ARG – Get Free Report) insider Jason Beddow purchased 68,268 shares of Argo Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$8.87 ($5.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$605,537.16 ($409,146.73).

Argo Investments Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Argo Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. Argo Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

About Argo Investments

Argo Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity portfolios for its clients. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm employs a qualitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It conducts in-house analysis to make its investments.

