ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF (BATS:ARKY) Trading Down 1.8% – What’s Next?

ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF (BATS:ARKY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.94 and last traded at $25.94. 244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.41.

ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.71.

About ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF

The ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF (ARKY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long cryptocurrency basket, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital appreciation through a dynamic portfolio comprised of USD-settled Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) futures contracts.

