Arkle Resources (LON:ARK) Shares Down 12.5% – Here’s What Happened

Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). 206,728 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,605,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).
Arkle Resources Stock Down 5.5 %
The firm has a market cap of £1.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.25.
About Arkle Resources
Arkle Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Ireland. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, lead, and lithium deposits. It holds various interests in 12 prospecting licences that covers an area of approximately 443 square kilometers across Ireland.
