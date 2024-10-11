Armlogi Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:BTOC) Short Interest Update

Armlogi Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:BTOC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the September 15th total of 17,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 99,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Armlogi Stock Down 0.4 %

BTOC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.55. 70,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,637. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.47. Armlogi has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $6.26.

Armlogi (NASDAQ:BTOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.29 million during the quarter.

Armlogi Company Profile

Armlogi Holding Corp. is a warehousing and logistics service provider which offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment. Armlogi Holding Corp. is based in WALNUT, CA.

