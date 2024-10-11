Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $136.60 and last traded at $136.26, with a volume of 248073 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.70.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 20.44%.

Institutional Trading of Armstrong World Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWI. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 22,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 53.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 64.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Featured Articles

