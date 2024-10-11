Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $3,841,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,649,000 after acquiring an additional 20,302 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $3,297,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG stock opened at $285.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $288.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $218.63 and a 52 week high of $301.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.58%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, President Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 15,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $4,244,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 329,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,121,853.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $2,482,959.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,654,772.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total transaction of $4,244,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 329,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,121,853.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,145 shares of company stock valued at $12,622,660 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AJG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $271.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $286.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $269.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

