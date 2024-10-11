Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$8.07 and last traded at C$8.04, with a volume of 44850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.02.
Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.
In related news, Director Salim Manji bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.93 per share, with a total value of C$47,565.00. In related news, Director Salim Manji bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.93 per share, with a total value of C$47,565.00. Also, Director Mazhar H. (Mike) Shaikh bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$20.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,390.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $119,580. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis’s vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.
