ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) PT Lowered to $1,100.00 at Susquehanna

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Susquehanna from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,202.00 to $1,207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,071.80.

Get ASML alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $830.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $844.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $925.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. ASML has a one year low of $573.86 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market cap of $326.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ASML will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KP Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. KP Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 93,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,645,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of ASML by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 6,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in ASML by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,661,000 after buying an additional 14,682 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.