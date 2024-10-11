ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Up 1.1% – Here’s Why

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $845.00 and last traded at $843.43. Approximately 300,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,243,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $833.97.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank raised ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ASML from $1,185.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,071.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $844.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $925.55. The company has a market cap of $331.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.8732 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 61 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 36.8% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of ASML by 1,977.8% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 102.6% during the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in ASML by 11.7% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 59,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,929,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

