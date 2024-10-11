Astar (ASTR) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $12.25 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Astar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0592 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Astar has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Astar has a market capitalization of $435.85 million and $12.25 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar Profile

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,235,372,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,357,639,211 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

