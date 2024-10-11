Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys 495 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 8,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TRV opened at $233.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $243.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.