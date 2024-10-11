Atomi Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,857 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.2% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 22,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.9% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $21.13 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $21.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.27 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.76% and a return on equity of 12.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

