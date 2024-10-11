Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $543,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BINC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 927.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA:BINC opened at $52.87 on Friday. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.54 and a 52 week high of $53.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day moving average is $52.50.

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

