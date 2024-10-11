Atomi Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,176,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,538,000 after buying an additional 896,048 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,635,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,644,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,098,000 after purchasing an additional 232,148 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the second quarter worth $5,396,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,595,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

HMC opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.89. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $27.69 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.38. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

