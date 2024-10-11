Atomi Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $631.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $591.50 and its 200 day moving average is $555.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $362.49 and a 1-year high of $639.87.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PH. Barclays upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.86.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

