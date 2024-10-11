Atomi Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRP. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 138.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TRP opened at $45.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.81.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 21.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.702 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 146.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Veritas raised TC Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

