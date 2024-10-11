Atomi Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 154.4% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Altria Group stock opened at $49.67 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $54.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average of $47.47. The firm has a market cap of $85.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MO. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

