Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PSP opened at $67.12 on Friday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $69.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.03 million, a PE ratio of 68.12 and a beta of 1.09.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

