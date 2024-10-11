Atomi Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 28.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,104,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,587,000 after purchasing an additional 149,954 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FVAL opened at $61.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.60. The firm has a market cap of $851.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.12.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

