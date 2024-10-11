Atomi Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,793,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,731,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,333 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,341,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,208,593,000 after buying an additional 867,180 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,628,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,078,000 after acquiring an additional 150,765 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,138,193 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $706,822,000 after acquiring an additional 405,694 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $510,467,000 after acquiring an additional 600,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CI stock opened at $350.63 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $253.95 and a fifty-two week high of $370.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $348.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,264.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CI. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CI

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.