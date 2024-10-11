AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Lessened by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 227.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91,578 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 356.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 107.5% in the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average is $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $152.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $22.34.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.79%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

