AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3,396.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,568 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 2.1% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 2.2% during the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 3.2% during the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 0.6% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 92,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $21.23 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $22.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $152.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 63.79%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

