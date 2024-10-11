AT&T Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 520,409 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 687% compared to the typical volume of 66,118 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Daiwa America raised AT&T to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Get AT&T alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on T

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $22.34.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of T. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,994,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,999,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,539 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,375,000 after buying an additional 5,592,123 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,109,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,374 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,558,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,307,000 after buying an additional 1,007,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 30,092,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,070,000 after acquiring an additional 315,580 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.