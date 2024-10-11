Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $276.36 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $26.00 or 0.00042982 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Avalanche has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $10.57 billion and approximately $276.36 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007618 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00013325 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00006863 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000539 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 446,583,627 coins and its circulating supply is 406,580,527 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

